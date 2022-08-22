MyLand Earth Metaverse Announces its Long-awaited Logo Selection Contest
MyLand Metaverse™ - Build a New Earth
We offer a free membership with no minimum purchasing requirement, MyLand.Earth Metaverse delivers a unique Metaverse opportunity for everyone.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyLand Metaverse™, designed for Earth-based Metaverse development and global wildlife conservation effort, announced its logo selection contest. All global logo and digital artists are invited to submit their logo artworks. The deadline for all 3D logo design submissions is September 5, 2022. There will be a $5,000 price split for 3 winners as described on MyLand-Metaverse™ Discord Server, along with a full description and requirements for submission.
— Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse™ is the premier NFT-ready Metaverse, based on virtual land ownership in the world’s first Earth-based Metaverse which is supported by all credit cards and major crypto payment methods. MyLand Earth-based Metaverse is set to create a 3rd party app development platform that allows application, game developers and content creators to create a 3D replica of the physical Earth, providing an immersive experience for global Metaverse users. Users will visit MyLand Metaverse™ Earth locations, be entertained, enjoy virtual travel, social networking, attend sports events, music concerts and manage business activities.
Below listed MyLand Discord Server links, where MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Contest submission details are listed in the “Contest” channel, MyLand Metaverse™ Discord Server:
Discord: https://discord.gg/myland-metaverse
Discord: https://discord.gg/na6jwu8BXb
“We are looking for top-rated talents. The MyLand Metaverse™ Logo Selection Contest is an opportunity for designers and artists to showcase their talents to a global audience where Metaverse users get to participate in this exciting voting experience,” says Kevin McInerney, Myland Metaverse™ Project Leader.
Initiated by a team of seasoned Blockchain engineers, digital artists and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, MyLand Metaverse™ set to launch its Initial DEX Coin Offer in Q4 2022.
MyLand.Earth’s virtual land real estate and Metaverse land lot ownership presents investors with a unique opportunity to participate in an Earth-based Metaverse development project. Ownership of the Metaverse real estate allows NFT investors to participate in a market wherein sales are approaching $100 million per month over the past 6 months, doubled from a year ago.
Since its June 28th gaming platform launch, over 80,000 virtual land lots in NFTs were sold in the first month of the launch. Global gamers, application developers, digital content creators and Metaverse enthusiasts flocked to MyLand Metaverse™ website on www.myland.earth for the MyLand's unique digital Earth design and cost-effective land availability.
MyLand Metaverse™ plans to create world-class travel destinations with Metaverse experiences for online users to be able to enjoy Metaverse immersive experiences and tours of such natural landmarks Himalayas and Eiffel Tower, from the comfort of their living room anywhere in the world.
“We offer a free membership with no minimum purchasing requirement, MyLand Earth Metaverse delivers a unique opportunity for everyone. It represents a new pool of gamers, land NFT investors and collectors. As such, don’t miss out!” says Myland Metaverse Project Leader, Kevin McInerney, continues, “On the MyLand Metaverse Platform, the increased activity in land NFT sale by members has proven that Metaverse real estate is hot! Get in now before everyone else does.”
MyLand.Earth Metaverse allows NFT collectors and traders to buy and sell virtual land parcels and high-profile landmark sites anywhere in the world on http://www.myland.earth. The landmark sites are selling fast. Investors are encouraged to contact with MyLand Project Team on Discord at https://discord.gg/myland-metaverse to receive referral codes for discount.
For detailed events information for the MyLand Logo Contest and MyLand Project NFT pricing, tokenomics details, please join MyLand Metaverse™ Discord Server and visit http://www.myland.earth and http://www.maze.art for project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also contact the MyLand Project Team through social media platforms below.
Website: http://www.myland.earth
https://www.Maze.Art
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TigerCubsClub1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/myland_metaverse
Media Contact: Press@myland.earth
Investors Contact: Investors@myland.earth
Kevin McInerney
MyLand Metaverse™ LLC
+1 510-468-2855
