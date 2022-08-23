Baptist Health Selects Censinet to Transform Third-Party Risk Management
Baptist Health announced today that it has chosen Censinet to strengthen its management of third-party risk, improving accuracy, productivity, and costs.
We chose Censinet because of its simplicity, productivity, and the opportunity to join their risk network, a unique approach to managing third-party risk that substantially reduces assessment time.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baptist Health, the “most preferred” health care provider in Jacksonville and the area’s largest private employer, announced today that it has chosen Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare vendor risk management solutions, to strengthen its management of third-party risk. With Censinet RiskOps™, a purpose-built third-party and enterprise risk exchange for healthcare, Baptist Health can securely centralize and automate all of its vendor and product risk assessment data and documentation while driving significant improvements in visibility, productivity, accuracy, and costs throughout the risk assessment and vendor contract lifecycle.
— James Case, VP & Chief Information Security Officer, Baptist Health
“We chose Censinet because of its simplicity, productivity, and the opportunity to join their risk network, which provides a unique approach to managing third-party risk,” said James Case, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Baptist Health. “Censinet will enable us to streamline our assessment workflows, substantially reduce assessment completion time, and allow us to respond more quickly to potential threats. When transparency is increasingly important, we believe Censinet will make it easier to effectively communicate our third-party risk management performance at the operational and Board levels.”
Censinet RiskOps™ enables immediate access to the most up-to-date security information, documentation, and evidence for over 9,000 vendors and 22,000 products in our digital catalog. Within a HIPAA-secure environment, providers can assess, negotiate, and strengthen mutual risk posture with third parties in the most efficient, cost-effective way. With 1-Click™ assessments and automated reassessments, Censinet drives unmatched productivity, with an average assessment completion time of less than 10 days, the industry’s fastest solution.
With fully automated risk workflows and enterprise-wide coordination, Censinet RiskOps™ enables all stakeholders to come together as a single, cohesive team to respond more efficiently and effectively to risks that threaten business operations, care delivery, and patient safety. Business and clinical leaders benefit from faster procurement processes, more transparent contracting, and fewer post-purchase problems. Risk owners can eliminate inaccurate and time-consuming manual processes and achieve maximum risk visibility across the full vendor and product contract lifecycle, resulting in better enterprise performance.
“The recent number of significant data breaches and ransomware attacks on health systems emphasizes the urgency for better cyber risk management and security controls across the care continuum,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder at Censinet. “Our collaboration with Baptist Health provides a transformative approach to third-party risk management to safeguard patient safety and business operations across Baptist Health. They are a high-value addition to our risk network that significantly scales the reach and effectiveness of our collective efforts to take the risk out of healthcare.”
About Baptist Health
Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children’s Hospital – the region’s only children’s hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area’s only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women’s services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; primary and specialty care physicians’ offices throughout Northeast Florida; and Baptist Home Health Care by BAYADA. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com.
About Censinet
Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 617-221-6875
