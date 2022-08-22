Submit Release
Iowa DOT offices closed on Labor Day

AMES, Iowa – Aug 22, 2022 – All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in honor of Labor Day.  

Iowa DOT driver's license service centers
All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers will be closed Monday, Sept 5. The service centers will resume operations Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come to see us, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

Special note to motor carriers
The Iowa DOT recommends that commercial vehicle operators plan ahead if they will need services from the Iowa DOT immediately following the Labor Day weekend. Commercial vehicle operators who need oversize/overweight permits for travel in Iowa Tuesday, Sept. 6, should obtain them prior to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. 

No movements of oversize/overweight loads will be permitted in Iowa from noon Friday, Sept. 2 until 30 minutes prior to sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 6. 

Because the permit center typically experiences a heavy workload on the day following the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize/overweight permits, especially those more than 156,000 pounds, several days before needing the permit.

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.

