ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers.

The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is expected to extend at least until Monday, August 22, at which time ADOT crews will evaluate the highway for damage and potential repairs. The closure extends from milepost 242 at Roosevelt Dam to milepost 229 at Apache Lake Marina. The highway has been closed west of the Apache Lake Marina turnoff since 2020 due to flood damage resulting from the Woodbury Fire burn scar. Today’s closure includes access to recreational uses at Apache Lake.

The area along SR 88 remains vulnerable to flash flood damage as a result of the burn scar, posing a threat to those on the highway and those who may become trapped between areas damaged by flooding that is possible with the incoming storm system.

Since 2020, SR 88 has remained closed between mileposts 222 and 229 as ADOT, in consultation with the U.S. Forest Service, continue evaluating conditions along the highway to determine when it is safe to reopen the highway in its entirety.

Information about Tonto National Forest restrictions is available at fs.usda.gov/tonto.