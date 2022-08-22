Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,409 in the last 365 days.

Crumbl Cookies Makes Going Back To School Sweeter With Giveaway and Community Involvement Opportunities

LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindon, UT— Going back to school is even sweeter this year as Crumbl Cookies provides opportunities for fundraisers, sponsorships, catering, and class party giveaways! Details for each can be found below.

Class Party Giveaway

Five winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries to win a class party package that consists of three Crumbl Party Boxes, Crumbl swag, and a $100 gift card for class supplies.

-Parents, teachers, and students over the age of 13 can enter to win a party for their class by visiting crumblbacktoschool.com.
-Individuals may enter once per day during the sweepstakes period
-Entrants must be residents of the United States of America
-This offer is only available for schools in the United States of America
-The sweepstakes giveaway will start on August 22 and end on August 27
-Prize winners will be selected at the end of the sweepstakes period

Crumbl In-Store Fundraiser Opportunities

Crumbl Cookies can assist schools in raising money with the in-store fundraising program, available to schools, local clubs/teams, nonprofits, and local sports teams.

-Schools and organizations can earn up to 15% of total sales back with this fundraising package


Crumbl Sponsorship Program

Make the school year sweeter than ever with Crumbl’s sponsorship program!

-Eligible organizations for Crumbl sponsorships include schools, local sports leagues (not professional), local colleges/universities, or community/high school theaters
-Inquire with your local store as sponsorship opportunities may vary

-A link to the fundraising and sponsorships page can be found here.

###

About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies’ mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.

Kadee Jo Jones
Crumbl Cookies
press@crumbl.com

You just read:

Crumbl Cookies Makes Going Back To School Sweeter With Giveaway and Community Involvement Opportunities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.