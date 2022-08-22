Crumbl Cookies Makes Going Back To School Sweeter With Giveaway and Community Involvement Opportunities
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindon, UT— Going back to school is even sweeter this year as Crumbl Cookies provides opportunities for fundraisers, sponsorships, catering, and class party giveaways! Details for each can be found below.
Class Party Giveaway
Five winners will be selected at random from all eligible entries to win a class party package that consists of three Crumbl Party Boxes, Crumbl swag, and a $100 gift card for class supplies.
-Parents, teachers, and students over the age of 13 can enter to win a party for their class by visiting crumblbacktoschool.com.
-Individuals may enter once per day during the sweepstakes period
-Entrants must be residents of the United States of America
-This offer is only available for schools in the United States of America
-The sweepstakes giveaway will start on August 22 and end on August 27
-Prize winners will be selected at the end of the sweepstakes period
Crumbl In-Store Fundraiser Opportunities
Crumbl Cookies can assist schools in raising money with the in-store fundraising program, available to schools, local clubs/teams, nonprofits, and local sports teams.
-Schools and organizations can earn up to 15% of total sales back with this fundraising package
Crumbl Sponsorship Program
Make the school year sweeter than ever with Crumbl’s sponsorship program!
-Eligible organizations for Crumbl sponsorships include schools, local sports leagues (not professional), local colleges/universities, or community/high school theaters
-Inquire with your local store as sponsorship opportunities may vary
-A link to the fundraising and sponsorships page can be found here.
About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies’ mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.
