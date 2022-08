Audit Advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Contact:

Marc Kovac

Press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Report Release Key

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Ashtabula South Central Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Geneva

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA Auglaize Village of Minster

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Butler City of Hamilton Health Department

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA City of Hamilton

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Hamilton Community Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA Carroll Village of Leesville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Clinton Richland Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Coshocton River View Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Crawford Crawford County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Delaware Berkshire Landing New Community Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Fairfield City of Pickerington

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Franklin Reynoldsburg Economic Development

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit City of Reynoldsburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of New Albany

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Geauga Thompson Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton City of Springdale

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA City of Madeira

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Hancock Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Findlay City School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Highland Highland County District Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Hocking Benton Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Green Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Marion Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Jefferson Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Licking Jersey Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Lorain Wellington Exempted Village School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Lucas Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison City of London

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Miami Miami County Solid Waste Facility

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami County

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Monroe Summit Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Jackson Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Northmor Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit Muskingum Blue Rock Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Richland City of Ontario

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Scioto Nile Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR Brush Creek Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit City of Hudson

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA Van Wert Hoaglin Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA Warren Community Improvement Corporation of Springboro

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA City of Springboro

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search?

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.