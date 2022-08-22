Read more about Mitchell County Man Arrested in Decatur County Child Molestation and Exploitation Case

Decatur County, GA (August 20, 2022) – Christopher Troendle, age 37, of Camilla, Mitchell County, GA, was arrested on August 17, 2022, for one count child molestation and one count child exploitation regarding computer/electronic pornography. Troendle was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

On August 2, 2022, the GBI was requested by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a report of child molestation and exploitation involving a 13-year-old victim.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.