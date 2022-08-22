SDDOT to Hold Public Meeting for Current and Future Projects on S.D. Highway 22 in Hamlin County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022



Contact: Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, 605-626-2244

HAZEL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. to inform area residents about the current and future improvements for S.D. Highway 22 in Hamlin County. The public meeting open house will be held at the Hazel Community Center located at 19 W. William St. in Hazel. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the current and future projects, and receive community input. A short presentation will be shared at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, and to provide comment, please contact Mark Peterson, Aberdeen Region Engineer, at 605-626-2244 or mark.peterson@state.sd.us.

