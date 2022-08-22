Identec Solutions: New eBook covers the cold chain and its impact on national economies
The new eBook introduces cold chain logistics in an informative, educative way. It aims to familiarise with all steps from production to the end-consumer.LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global, intermodal supply chain is a complex web of transportation modes that span the world. One of the main arteries of this network is the cold chain, which plays a significant role in making regional products available worldwide. A new eBook from Identec Solutions covers all steps of temperature-sensitive goods between production or harvesting and retail: storing, packaging and shipping. It also shows the impact of the cold chain on national economies.
The cold chain is a network of refrigerated warehouses, trucks, container terminals and refrigerated containers that keep goods at a consistent temperature from production until they reach the consumer. This is essential for perishable items like food and pharmaceuticals, which can spoil or lose their potency if not correctly stored. However, the cold chain is also vital for non-perishable goods, like electronics, which extreme temperatures can damage.
The impact of the cold chain on national economies is significant. The cold chain is taken for granted in developed countries, but in developing nations, it can be a major barrier to economic growth. Without a reliable way to transport and store goods, businesses cannot operate effectively, and consumers do not have access to the same variety of products they would in developed countries.
The cold chain is thus a vital part of the global economy, and its efficient operation is essential for developing nations to participate in the worldwide marketplace. This eBook from Identec Solutions is a valuable introductory resource for understanding the cold chain and its impact on national economies.
If you want to learn more about the cold chain and its impact on national economies, download our free eBook today: Cold Chain and Reefer Management.
