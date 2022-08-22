Self-Service BI Market Size Reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 15.09%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global self-service BI market reached a value of US$ 6.8 Billion in 2021.

Self-service business intelligence (BI) refers to a data analytics approach allowing business operators from non-analytical backgrounds to access and explore data sets. It enables them to sort, filter, analyze and visualize data without the requirement of the information technology (IT) team. Apart from this, self-service business intelligence promotes collaboration on multiple divisions and uses ad hoc querying. It also helps in making informed decisions that result in positive business outcomes, which include enhanced customer satisfaction, higher revenue and profits, improved efficiency, etc. Self-service business intelligence is utilized across numerous fields, such as sales, marketing, finance, human resources, operations, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing volume of unstructured and structured data on account of the growing utilization of social media platforms, expanding e-commerce sector, and escalating internet penetration are primarily driving the self-service business intelligence market. Besides this, the rising adoption of data analytics solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as it aids businesses in decentralizing the analytical process is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, several government bodies are encouraging digital payments, which is resulting in a shift towards online payments. This, in turn, is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the increasing need for organizations to be more agile and retain a competitive edge is expected to fuel the self-service business intelligence market in the coming years.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Fraud and Security Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Telecom and IT

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Cisco Systems Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

TIBCO Software Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

