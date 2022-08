Center for Pet Safety Awards 5-Star Crash Test Rating to Paravel’s New Cabana Pet Carrier

Center for Pet Safety Paravel Cabana Pet Carrier

Paravel’s Cabana Pet Carrier earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety

Paravel’s efforts to ensure the safety of their Cabana Pet Carrier allowed them to achieve the highest marks available in our testing” — Lindsey A. Wolko, Founder, Center for Pet Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Pet Safety , the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the Cabana Pet Carrier by Paravel a 5-Star Crash Test Rating, earning the brand’s new pet carrier top honors in safety rankings.CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Carrier Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2015 Carrier Crashworthiness Study, conducted by Center for Pet Safety outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel carriers offer crash protection.“Paravel’s new Cabana Pet Carrier achieved a 5-Star Safety Rating from our organization”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “It is rare for a new pet carrier to pass certification testing on the first try. Paravel’s efforts to ensure the safety of their Cabana Pet Carrier allowed them to achieve the highest marks available in our testing.Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org , contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.About the Center for Pet SafetyThe Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org