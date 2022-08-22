BlackFin Taps Rick Grant to Lead Industry Think Tank
Innovation Leadership Cohort is BlackFin’s hand-picked group of industry insiders.
The ILC was an experiment we hoped would shed light on industry challenges and it’s working. With Rick at the helm, we can truly leverage the power in this executive think tank to impact the industry.”DENVER, CO, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, is proud to announce that veteran journalist and communications consultant Rick Grant has agreed to serve as chair of its innovation-focused think tank, the Innovation Leadership Cohort (ILC). Grant has been writing about the industry since 1997 and is a frequent conference speaker and facilitator.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
The ILC is composed of notable industry leaders from regional, state and community - banks, credit unions and independent lenders and the technology and settlement services firms that support them. The group was first assembled in 2020 and is made up of more than 30 industry executives who come together quarterly to discuss the current state of the industry and work together to solve industry problems.
“Rick is the perfect choice for taking the ILC to the next level,” said BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph. “The ILC was an experiment we hoped would shed light on current industry challenges and it’s working. With Rick at the helm, we can truly leverage the power in this executive think tank to impact the industry.”
The Think Tank has already released one report, in which its members concluded that innovation requires overcoming a number of problems, including regulatory oversight, maximizing the cost-benefit equation, integrating systems to create a seamless borrower experience and, always, effective change management. But these challenges may all be symptoms of a more fundamental problem, the group concluded.
“Many of the challenges companies in our industry face are really symptoms of one overriding issue that mortgage lenders are ill-equipped to deal with,” Kemph said. “Mortgage lenders are financial services companies first and technology companies second, if at all. Innovation comes far easier to technology companies.”
But that is not to say that lenders, or bankers in general, are incapable of making the decisions that will allow them to innovate. They just require a better framework and a focus on the key issues in order to create better plans. Then it’s just about effective change management.
“This group has already demonstrated that it contains the experience and its members are committed to really examining the key issues the industry is facing and then working together to help the industry find a path forward,” Grant said. “I’m honored to be working with them.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
April Ball
BlackFin Group
+1 949-326-5675
aball@blackfin-group.com