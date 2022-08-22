Gutter Guards America Continues to Expand, Opens a New Office in Cincinnati, OH

Gutter Guards America, the country’s best maintenance-free gutter guard system, now has exciting news for homeowners in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the Midwest’s turn! Gutter Guards America, the company which continues to grow and earn a reputation for providing peace of mind to satisfied homeowners throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, is now protecting southwestern Ohio homes from the risks and damages caused by clogged and overflowing gutters. Gutter Guards America is proud to announce their newest office opening in Cincinnati, Ohio, which will also operate in portions of eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

Recently, previously overlooked but important home maintenance has come to the forefront of smart home ownership. According to industry surveys, by 2025, the demand for gutter guards in the United States is expected to rise 2.5% yearly to USD 746 million, or 362.4 million linear feet.

“There are important reasons why Gutter Guards America is growing in popularity. It’s an efficient and effective product and it’s built in America,” says a company representative of Gutter Guards America.

“Our unique gutter guard system features a one-piece aluminum frame, a surgical grade stainless steel micro-mesh screen, and a patented raised screen design which ensures debris can’t sit flat. Leaves and debris blow off easily, keeping the screen clean and clear. The raised screen also slows down rainwater, preventing overflow from even the heaviest of downpours and allowing more water to flow through than other micro-mesh screens.”

Another Gutter Guards America difference is that there are no plastics, no vinyl, and no adhesives. Unlike other gutter guards made from plastic, vinyl, and other inferior materials, Gutter Guard America’s screen is made from surgical stainless-steel mesh and features a tough solid aluminum base, allowing for a lifetime transferable warranty and a no-clog guarantee.

Two key features of the respected Gutter Guards America reputation are a no obligation – and no hidden fees – estimate that’s good for one year, as well as installation service which includes complete cleaning of existing gutters and downspouts, a gutter tune-up, and the professional installation of the gutter guard system.

The secret to Gutter Guards America’s success is that it’s all about reputation. Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive and underscores that the company is an industry leader, easy-to-work-with, and trustworthy while staying dedicated to homeowner satisfaction.

Gutter Guards America is now protecting homes from risk and damage in portions of seven states. The expansion into Cincinnati, Ohio and parts of Indiana and Kentucky is a testimonial to the company’s reputation and quality of service.

For more information, please visit gutterguardsamerica.com/our-company and gutterguardsamerica.com/blog/. Request a free estimate at https://gutterguardsamerica.com/get-estimate/.

About Gutter Guards America

Gutter Guards America, a small family-owned and operated business, started in the late summer of 2019 with the simple goal of keeping homeowners off the ladder. Gutter Guards America works to protect the integrity of their customers’ homes with the permanent, maintenance-free solution to clogged gutters. In the years since the company started, Gutter Guards America has expanded to multiple states and provides outstanding service to homeowners looking to protect their largest investment: their home. Gutter Guards America has quickly built a reputation as an easy-to-work-with and trustworthy company, dedicated to the satisfaction of the homeowner. We service Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Cincinnati, Ohio; Greenville, South Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.

Contact Details:

5900 Sawmill Rd

Ste 220

Dublin, OH 43017

United States