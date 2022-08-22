Blackhawk Floors Employs Professionally Trained Craftsmen

One of the Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring companies has employees trained by National Wood Flooring Association.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Twain once said, “Training is everything.” Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. believe that to be true. That’s why the company employs National Wood Flooring Association Trained Craftsmen.

“Employing trained craftsmen is vital to everything that we do – our standard is excellence and having National Wood Flooring Association Trained craftsmen is very important to us,” Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) is an international not-for-profit trade association representing all segments of the hardwood flooring industry. The NWFA Trained craftsmen certification is the highest level of recognition with the NWFA Certified Professional program.

The NWFA’s Certified Professional program was developed to recognize and promote the competence of wood flooring professionals throughout the industry. To achieve each certification, individuals must undergo specific online and hands-on testing.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized as a National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel, which has served customers for the past 18 years.

For more information, please visit https://blackhawkfloors.com/about-us/ and https://blackhawkfloors.com/services/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States