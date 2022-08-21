BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Shooting Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2003634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 21st, 2022 / 0358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Road, Brookfield

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. The male was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation, and no one is in custody. All parties are known to each other and there is no danger to the public. The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. Detectives have advised the Orange County State's Attorney's Office of this incident and are working closely with their office. No further information is available at this time.

