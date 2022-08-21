Submit Release
BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Shooting Incident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp                       

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: August 21st, 2022 / 0358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Road, Brookfield

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. The male was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation, and no one is in custody. All parties are known to each other and there is no danger to the public. The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. Detectives have advised the Orange County State's Attorney's Office of this incident and are working closely with their office. No further information is available at this time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp

Vermont State Police – Royalton

Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(P): 802-234-9933

(F): 802-234-6520

Kelsey.knapp@vermont.gov

 

