BCI Troop B-East - Royalton / Shooting Incident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003634
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 21st, 2022 / 0358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Halfway Brook Road, Brookfield
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police in Royalton responded to a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield for a report of a male with a gunshot wound. The male was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation, and no one is in custody. All parties are known to each other and there is no danger to the public. The names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. Detectives have advised the Orange County State's Attorney's Office of this incident and are working closely with their office. No further information is available at this time.
Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp
Vermont State Police – Royalton
Bureau of Criminal Investigation: B-East
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(P): 802-234-9933
(F): 802-234-6520