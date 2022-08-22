Artist Anna (Delvey) Sorokin Featured in Cover Story of Flaunt Magazine

Anna Delvey Cover Art for FLAUNT Delvey Art The Delvey Crimes

Sorokin releases new print for the August cover story in Flaunt Magazine

GOSHEN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna (Delvey) Sorokin officially released a new Limited Edition Print dedicated to and corresponding to the August 2022 cover of FLAUNT Magazine. The cover story includes additional artwork by Sorokin and an exclusive interview which offers Sorokin's own perspective on her time in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and her plans beyond her time as a guest of the US Federal detention system.

For information on how to own one of the limited 100 prints of the cover art, please visit Anna’s official Instagram account @TheAnnaDelvey.

The original cover artwork print will be donated to FLAUNT’s cover artist archives joining the ranks of Kehinde Wiley, David LaChapelle, Taryn Simon, Zaha Hadid, Ai Weiwei, Dan Colen, Katherine Bernhardt, and numerous others, which have been collected and preserved for over 25 years.

The cover story comes out amidst renewed interest in Netflix’s popular Inventing Anna series which was recently nominated for a 2022 Primetime EMMY Award across three categories - Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie; Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series; and Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series for actress Julia Garner as Anna Delvey.

In addition to the FLAUNT cover and her immigration status that is currently under judicial and legal review, Sorokin's attorneys are considering an appeal of her prior conviction, among other legal matters related to her case.

Supreme Court of the State of New York Index Nos. 3129/2017 and 2441/2018