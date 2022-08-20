Association Industry Veteran Bill Drohan Joins SquareStack to Help Fast-Growing SaaS Business Platform Expand
Drohan is a longtime association management exec who will help us build key partnerships within trade associations, which serve most of Small Business America
Drohan is a longtime association management executive who will help us build key partnerships within trade associations, which serve most of Small Business America.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquareStack is pleased to announce the newest addition to its management team. “We are humbled to have the very talented and well-regarded Bill Drohan join us,” says Bill Furlong, Founder and CEO of SquareStack. “Drohan is a longtime association management executive who will help us build key partnerships within trade associations, which serve most of Small Business America. He has such a great reputation in the industry and is just a real pleasure to work with.”
“I am excited to join the SquareStack team on its journey solving the inherent issues small businesses face with digitizing their workflows, becoming increasingly tech-enabled and managing their business applications online. Specifically, I can’t wait to leverage my experience and considerable network to introduce SquareStack to associations. They are looking for more engaging technology tools to provide to their members and thus reinforce the value of membership.” says Bill Drohan.
Previously, Drohan was founder and CEO of Drohan Management Group, a professional services company providing trade association management and consulting services domestically and internationally, until sale to a private equity firm and merger into Virtual, Inc. He also has extensive board and advisory experience.
SquareStack's Business Apps Command Center combines single sign-on, real time data analytics, and business app reviews into a single dashboard allowing for improved decision making and business insight. The Company offers its solution as a private label platform for an association to engage their membership.
"We continue to attract new associations to our channel partnership program and this week we will be attending the ASAE’s (American Society of Association Executives) Annual Meeting & Exposition to present our solution to hundreds of professional trade associations. We are happy to have Bill lead the way in Nashville to help us raise our profile among the leaders of associations,” said Furlong.
SquareStack is an Apps Management and Discovery platform created for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). SquareStack’s SaaS platform solves the critical issues of integrating, and organizing existing software, explicitly extracting the value they claim to offer as well as sourcing and adding new relevant apps that will drive further efficiencies. The Company distributes its solution via associations and business media companies that integrate the solution into their membership suite. The US Chamber of Commerce and Sunshine Enterprises are a few of their partners.
