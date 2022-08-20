Youth Education Scholarship Pays It Forward

If we can give our young adults a toolkit for life, and teach them about self-care and how to honor oneself, we would have a generation of happier adults in the future.” — Nancy Sawyer

CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more. The Youth Education Scholarship (YES!) serves 19-25 year olds and offers talks on life lessons free of charge.

Nancy Sawyer has recently joined Life Coach University as a Life Coach Instructor. Ms. Sawyer is a certified life and success coach living on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The importance of helping others and giving back was ingrained in Nancy at a young age. She is thrilled to give back as an Instructor for the Youth Education Scholarship.

“I work with many adults who find themselves lost, and who struggle to make decisions, and who approach burnout by trying to do everything for everyone else. We are often raised in our society to be people pleasers. I feel strongly that if we can give our young adults a toolkit for life, and teach them about self-care, how to honor oneself, and how to tap into one's gifts and potential, we would have a generation of happier adults in the future." said Ms. Sawyer.

Coaching helps one to gain clarity on how to interact with the world, assists in creating a plan for success, and helps to push through limiting beliefs that can get in the way of reaching one’s potential.

Life Coach University brings together talented coaches from around the world. Also stepping in as Life Coach Instructors are Chris Weals, Lani Kim, Bryan Peterson, and Norma Frahn. All contribute to the YES! platform by offering free Pay It Forward Talks (PIF Talks™) that teach valuable life skills and lessons.

Life Coach University's Pay It Forward platform is making coaching available to everyone, in a way that encourages adding good to our world. In exchange for free coaching the only ask is that you pay it forward in some way in your own life. There are many ways to pay it forward – pay for someone else’s coffee, say a kind word to a stranger, offer an ear to listen to someone who seems down or upset. You could also bring dinner to an elderly neighbor, share something you’ve learned with a co-worker, or plant a flower or a tree somewhere. Anything you can think of that makes the world better. If you are interested in learning more about or applying for the Youth Education Scholarship, please visit https://lifecoachuniversity.com/yes

Press release written by Nancy Sawyer, Certified Life and Success Coach & Life Coach Instructor for Youth Education Scholarship Program.