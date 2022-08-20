Williston/Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:22A1005280
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Williston
CONTACT#:802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/19/22 2201 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 mm 96 (n), Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Mark A. Hollingsworth
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a male walking on the interstate northbound at mm 96 in the town of Colchester. The first 911 caller indicated the male was walking in the passing lane. The male was ultimately located on the shoulder of the interstate and identified verbally as Mark A. Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth quickly became confrontational and advised he would not take a courtesy ride off the interstate. Shortly thereafter, Hollingsworth left the shoulder of the interstate and walked into the middle of both lanes. Hollingsworth was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Hollingsworth was transported to the Williston Barracks where he was processed and given a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court. Vermont State Police were assisted by Milton Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/03/22 0815 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Williston
2777 St George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111