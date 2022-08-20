Williston/Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:22A1005280

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Williston

CONTACT#:802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/19/22 2201 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 mm 96 (n), Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Mark A. Hollingsworth

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a male walking on the interstate northbound at mm 96 in the town of Colchester. The first 911 caller indicated the male was walking in the passing lane. The male was ultimately located on the shoulder of the interstate and identified verbally as Mark A. Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth quickly became confrontational and advised he would not take a courtesy ride off the interstate. Shortly thereafter, Hollingsworth left the shoulder of the interstate and walked into the middle of both lanes. Hollingsworth was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. Hollingsworth was transported to the Williston Barracks where he was processed and given a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court. Vermont State Police were assisted by Milton Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/03/22 0815 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111