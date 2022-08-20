Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Mischief, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4004502 / 22B4004505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nevison, Trooper Jakubowski                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2022 at approximately 1812 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Blanchard                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to the report of an intoxicated male destroying property at a residence on Cold River Road in Rutland Town, VT. Investigation revealed Timothy Blanchard damaged a rear window on a vehicle, left the residence prior to Troopers arrival and was driving intoxicated. Troopers stopped the vehicle of interest on Crescent Street in Rutland City and identified Blanchard as the operator.  While speaking with Blanchard, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Blanchard was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Blanchard was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/06/2022 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

