Vonahi Security Recognized as Emerging Tech in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations Two Years in a Row

Vonahi Listed as a Sample Vendor in Automated Penetration Test and Red Teaming Tool Category

The Penetesting market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2026, Gartner’s recognition as an Emerging Technology in 2022 & 2021, further validates the need for automated penetration testing.” — Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonahi Security (Vonahi), a pioneer in automating network penetration testing has been recognized as one of the Sample Vendors in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2022. Vonahi was named in the Automated Penetration Test and Red Teaming Tool category. According to the report, this category is estimated to reach market maturity within 5 to 10 years and currently has less than 1% of market penetration.

Gartner Hype Cycles provides a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications when innovation emerges. This report identifies entries across the Security operations ecosystem that “aim to help security and risk management leaders strategize and deliver effective response and remediation.”

“The Global Penetration Testing market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2026, Gartner’s recognition of Vonahi as an Emerging Technology in 2022 and 2021, further validates the need for automated penetration testing,” said Alton Johnson, Founder and Principal Security Consultant at Vonahi Security. “Critical threats continue to increase, and continuous testing of infrastructure and network environments allows organizations to identify flaws much quicker - automation cuts the cost by 60% and enables SMBs to conduct pentests on a more frequent basis.”

According to Gartner, “Penetration testing and red teaming engagements play an important role in an organizations’ capabilities to validate their exposure and attack surface. Too many organizations only test when required by compliance requirement, on an annual or ad hoc basis. Increased automation leads to more frequent and reliable assessments, reducing the associated dwell time. It also augments the ability for the red teams to focus on the more advanced use cases.”



Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vonahi Security

Vonahi Security is building the future of offensive cybersecurity consulting services through automation. Used by over 1,500 organizations, vPenTest from Vonahi is an automated platform that fully replicates manual internal and external network penetration testing, making it easy and affordable for organizations of all sizes to continuously evaluate cybersecurity risks in real-time.

