White Reminds Motorists to Help Keep Illinois Roads Safe and Clean this Summer and Fall

ILLINOIS, August 19 - "Littering on the roadways can pose serious hazards to motorists," said White. "During warm weather more of us will drive with our windows down, and I urge everyone to refrain from tossing trash out the windows. In addition to being a traffic safety issue, we should also remain considerate of our environment every day."





According to the Illinois Litter Control Act, a conviction for littering on a roadway results in a Class B misdemeanor, with up to six months jail time and a maximum fine of $1,500. A second conviction results in a Class A misdemeanor, with up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.





Littering can also be largely unintentional. In fact, much of the debris on highways comes from trucks that do not have their loads covered.





White recommends the following tips to help keep our roadways safe and clean:

Always carry a garbage bag in your car. If you have litter, you now have somewhere to dispose of it.

Securely cover open loads on all trucks. Much of the debris on the highway comes from trucks that have their loads uncovered

Clean out pickup truck beds. Random trash left in the back of pickups can easily blow out onto the street.

Set an example for others. Children often imitate what they see. We can prevent bad behavior by picking up after ourselves and not littering.

If you smoke, put cigarette butts where they belong: in ashtrays.

"Let's work together to keep our roadways safe and clean," said White.