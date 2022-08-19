Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,243 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General, DCI Release Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting Summary

 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, August 19, 2022                                                                               CONTACT: Tony Mangan, 605-773-6196

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Friday released the summary of the officer involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022 in Sioux Falls. The report found that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in using lethal force.

“The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an independent, thorough and complete investigation into this incident at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department,” Vargo said.

Nisich was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred at a rural Minnehaha County home on July 2, 2022. At 2 a.m. July 3, the Sioux Falls SWAT team was called out to assist with a search warrant and the apprehension of Nisich at a residence in east Sioux Falls. The Crime Negotiations Unit was on scene speaking to Nisich who was on a cell phone.

At 6:18 a.m., Nisich pointed his firearm to the north and fired one round in the general direction of a police drone, the marksmen’s area, and occupied houses. The SWAT team member fired two shots at Nisich, hitting him one time. Nisich was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Law enforcement exhausted every reasonable option to safely bring Nisich into custody on his warrant before his statements and actions made it clear that deadly force was required,” Vargo said. “Based on the circumstances, the evidence and witness interviews, our investigation determined that a reasonable officer present at the scene was justified in firing their weapon and using lethal force during this tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol Office for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

The summary and a map of the scene can be found here.

                                                                                   ###

 

You just read:

Attorney General, DCI Release Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting Summary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.