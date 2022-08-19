Submit Release
High Retail Trade Numbers Reflect Strength of Saskatchewan's Economy

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 19, 2022

Province leads country in another key economic indicator 

In June 2022, the value of Saskatchewan's retail trade increased 3.7 per cent from May 2022 (seasonally adjusted), ranking first among the provinces. Compared to June 2021, retail trade increased by 10.1 per cent. 

"Economic growth is key to building a strong Saskatchewan and these retail trade numbers are yet another sign that we are moving full steam ahead," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We will continue to engage with our business community to ensure Saskatchewan is the best place to work and do business in Canada."

In June 2022, the total value of retail trade in Saskatchewan was nearly $2.1 billion.

In recent months Saskatchewan has ranked highly among the provinces in a number of key economic indicators. In June 2022, the value of wholesale trade grew by 64.8 per cent year-over-year, the highest growth among the provinces and by 14.9 per cent month-to-month, the second highest growth among the provinces. Investment in building construction numbers for June 2022 saw Saskatchewan with increases of 17.6 per cent month-to-month and 63 per cent year-over-year, ranking second and first among the provinces respectively. Saskatchewan also ranked second in both urban housing starts and merchandise exports in June 2022, with year-over-year increases of 35.6 per cent and 57.3 per cent respectively.

