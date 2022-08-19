eFiling Coming to North Carolina Courts: Training Dates Announced for Attorneys

As part of North Carolina’s eCourts initiative, the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC) will be introducing a new eFiling system, known as File & Serve, that will allow attorneys statewide for the first time ever to submit documents and case filings online.

This new capability will launch later this year in four pilot counties: Harnett, Johnston, Lee, and Wake. While attorneys in these four counties will be required to use File & Serve as of the go-live date, attorneys in other counties wishing to file cases in the four pilot counties, will also be required to do so via File & Serve.

File & Serve Training for Attorneys

In anticipation of File & Serve, the NCAOC has scheduled training sessions for attorneys statewide. These training sessions will be offered both virtually and in person, by File & Serve experts. On demand video training will also be available soon. For attorneys not in one of the four pilot counties, this training is still important, as File & Serve will be going live in your county over the next few months.

The File & Serve training sessions are scheduled as follows:

Virtual

Tuesday, September 6 – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 8 – 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13 – 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15 – 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

REGISTER FOR VIRTUAL TRAINING (attorneys only)

In-PersonHarnett County Resource Center & Library

455 McKinney Pkwy

Lillington, NC 27546

Tuesday, September 20 – 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21 – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 21 – 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21 – 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wake County

N.C. Bar Center

8000 Weston Parkway

Cary, NC 27513

Thursday, September 22 – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, September 22 – 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 22 – 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 23 – 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friday, September 23 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

REGISTER FOR IN-PERSON TRAINING (attorneys only)





If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.