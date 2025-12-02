North Carolina Judicial Branch Launches New Case Statistics Dashboard

The North Carolina Judicial Branch launched a new Case Statistics Dashboard this week that offers insight into the operation of North Carolina’s courts.

Developed by the Judicial Branch’s Research, Policy, and Planning Division, the dashboard allows users to filter and compare court data and create visualizations. It replaces legacy data platforms with new tools to analyze court actions in user-selected counties and statewide.

The public dashboard provides filters to compare jurisdictions across court types and case categories, to study statewide information on filings, dispositions, and case aging.

“Data transparency in the digital age strengthens trust in courts and supports good public policy for the people served by the Judicial Branch,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce. “The Case Statistics Dashboard makes voluminous case information more accessible for North Carolinians.”

The launch of the Case Statistics Dashboard follows full implementation of online court services in all 100 counties in North Carolina as of October 13, 2025. The platform lets users search across four primary sections: Overview, Criminal, Civil, and Compare.

The Overview display provides high-level snapshots of cases filed, disposed, and pending for the selected fiscal year, with comparisons to prior years. It displays filings and dispositions by case type with filtering available by court type, case type, county, and district.



The Criminal Section can be filtered for felony, misdemeanor, and infraction cases, to analyze case filings by type, most frequently filed and disposed case categories, disposition types, and other case statistic trends over time.



The Civil Section display offers details on civil caseloads in district and superior courts, including filings by case type and category. It shows dispositions by type, including trials and judgments, and displays disposition times and pending case figures for selected case types.



The new Compare display allows side-by-side analysis of jurisdictions to compare user-selected case categories across counties, districts, and statewide performance.

Users can export dashboard views as PDFs. The dashboard is supported by a manual including a comprehensive glossary of terms.

Use the dashboard at www.nccourts.gov/data.

View the manual and more information at www.nccourts.gov/about/data-and-statistics.