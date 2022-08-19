Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,187 in the last 365 days.

Herbert Mullin Dies of Natural Causes

STOCKTON – Herbert W. Mullin, a serial murderer who had confessed to killing 13 people in the 1970s, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 18, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. He was 75 years old.

Mullin had been housed at California Health Care Facility. The San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Mullin was admitted from Santa Cruz County on Sept. 18, 1973, and was serving two concurrent life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentences for two counts of first-degree murder and eight concurrent five-years-to-life sentences for eight counts of second-degree murder. On Dec. 21, 1973, he was sentenced in Santa Clara County to a consecutive five-years-to-life term for second-degree murder.

Contact: CDCR Press Office at opec@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Herbert Mullin Dies of Natural Causes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.