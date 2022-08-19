Herbert Mullin Dies of Natural Causes

STOCKTON – Herbert W. Mullin, a serial murderer who had confessed to killing 13 people in the 1970s, passed away of natural causes on Aug. 18, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. He was 75 years old.

Mullin had been housed at California Health Care Facility. The San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Mullin was admitted from Santa Cruz County on Sept. 18, 1973, and was serving two concurrent life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentences for two counts of first-degree murder and eight concurrent five-years-to-life sentences for eight counts of second-degree murder. On Dec. 21, 1973, he was sentenced in Santa Clara County to a consecutive five-years-to-life term for second-degree murder.

