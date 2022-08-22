Submit Release
Spinalcord.com Announces Winning Durable Medical Equipment Suppliers In Its Best Of 2022 Awards

The SpinalCord.com Best of 2022 Awards recognize organizations and individuals who provide superior support within the SCI community

We’re proud to recognize those that are well-stocked and well-reviewed, with great customer service and fast shipping.”
— Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinalCord.com, a leading voice and resource for spinal cord injury (SCI) survivors and their families, recently released the winners of its Best of 2022 Awards. These awards recognize those that are having a positive impact within the SCI community.

Selected by SCI survivors, family members, medical specialists, researchers, attorneys, and more, the winners in the category of Best Durable Medical Equipment (DME) suppliers have been announced. They are as follows:

● #1 “Best of the Best”: Living Spinal. Owned by a member of the paralysis community who understands the needs of SCI survivors.

● #2: Allegro Medical. Recognized for great customer service and their price match guarantee on medical products.

● #3: Vitality Medical. Known for reliable shipping and service, this DME company has supplied more than 2.5 million customers since 2000.

● #4: Express Medical. Boasting great reviews, they are also known for fast shipping of medical supplies.

“There are thousands of DME suppliers in the United States, but not all are created equal,” says Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com. “We’re proud to recognize those that are well-stocked and well-reviewed, with great customer service and fast shipping.”

The winners receive a unique digital badge that they can feature on their website to let visitors know that they’re highly recommended within the community. In addition, SpinalCord.com is highlighting them on a special page dedicated to winners, Best Durable Medical Equipment Suppliers 2022.
To learn more about the SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards and to see the full list of winners, visit www.spinalcord.com/best-of-awards.


About SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards recognize excellence across various categories. The credentials of each nominee are carefully considered by the SpinalCord.com team and contributors. While methodology differs by category, it may include reputation, customer service, expertise, longevity, and access, and each recipient has a positive consumer/community rating. The awards are not a form of advertising and cannot be purchased.

About SpinalCord.com
SpinalCord.com is an informational resource founded in 2000 by Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, who have decades of experience helping SCI survivors and families recover financially, emotionally, and socially. Today, the website is trusted within the community and used by hospitals, universities, rehab facilities, and paralysis recovery centers around the country.

Vinny Dolan
SpinalCord.com
+1 813-273-0017
email us here

