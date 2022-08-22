Audigent is Named a “Small Company Standout” as Part of Fast Company’s List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators
Ad-tech provider is one of 11 small companies fostering exceptionally innovative environmentsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data identity, curation and activation platform, has been named a “Small Company Standout” by Fast Company as part of the publication’s fourth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators. The list honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.
Audigent was one of 11 honorees with fewer than 100 employees that was featured by Fast Company’s judges as having created impressive cultures of innovation. The New York City-based company was singled out for its considerable efforts to promote employee mental and physical health. This includes wellness benefits and biweekly small-group counseling sessions offered to all employees.
“This is a great honor because it speaks not just to the innovative products that we are able to bring to market, but to the ways that we strive to care for our employees and build high performing teams,” said Drew Stein, CEO and founder of Audigent. “Too often, investment in ‘innovation’ is only focused on products and technology alone - especially at a moment in time when the 'how' and 'where' we work has been completely disrupted - investing in our people and in our workplace has been key to our success.”
Audigent was founded on the principle of giving every employee a voice and running a flat organizational hierarchy. A core mantra is “great ideas come from anyone, anytime and from anywhere within the organization.” The company holds weekly Friday all-hands meetings - creating a public forum for everyone’s ideas as well as bi-weekly small group meetings that focus on positivity and productivity. Beyond that, the company offers work from remote and unlimited PTO for its employees as well as having an in-house mentor (Chief People Officer, Scott Elias) who works with individual employees on performance planning and driving teamwork. The results speak for themselves as Audigent was just named to the INC 5000, debuting as the 17th fastest growing tech company in NYC, 29th fastest growing tech company and 249th fastest growing company in America.
Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list
Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
