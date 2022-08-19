New Haven Barracks/Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 19, 2022 @ 08:53 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hewitt Road, Bristol Vermont.

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Mark A. Buschman

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont.

VICTIM: Amanda Sheppard

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 19, 2022 at approximately 0853 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a citizen dispute, located on Hewitt Road in the Town of Bristol. It was reported to State Police that Mark A. Buschman (68) of Bristol had trespassed on property he was prohibited from being on. Buschman later arrived at the New Haven Barracks, where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 31, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2022 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov