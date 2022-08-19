New Haven Barracks/Unlawful Trespass
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 19, 2022 @ 08:53 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hewitt Road, Bristol Vermont.
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Mark A. Buschman
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont.
VICTIM: Amanda Sheppard
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 19, 2022 at approximately 0853 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint of a citizen dispute, located on Hewitt Road in the Town of Bristol. It was reported to State Police that Mark A. Buschman (68) of Bristol had trespassed on property he was prohibited from being on. Buschman later arrived at the New Haven Barracks, where he was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 31, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2022 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
