New Haven Barracks/ Attempted Burglary, Criminal Threatening, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 22B5002600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 19, 2022 @ 0839 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Camp Road, Monkton Vermont.
VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: John Gargano
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton Vermont.
VICTIM: Kevin Temple
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 19, 2022 at approximately 0839 hours, Vermont State Police received a complaint about an ongoing citizen dispute between neighbors, located on North Camp Road in the Town of Monkton. It was reported that John Gargano (66) of Monkton Vermont made several attempts to enter a residence in the early morning hours of August 19, 2022. During his attempts to enter the residence, Gargano caused monetary damage to the residence. Later in the morning, Gargano stood on the roadway near his neighbor’s residence and caused a public inconvenience to several neighbors by yelling at them and threatening them with bodily harm. Gargano arrived at the New Haven Barracks and was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on October 31, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: October 31, 2022 @ 1230 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
