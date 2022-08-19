Friday, August 19

Doctor who sued Idaho says chaos reigns as abortion bans go into effect

Over the past week, the landscape around abortion in Idaho dramatically changed — and the rest of the country is watching, particularly in Washington, now receiving many abortion patients from its eastern neighbor. Idaho’s Legislature already had passed laws restricting, then almost totally banning, abortion. Due to an Idaho Supreme Court ruling on Aug. 12, medical professionals who provide an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, now can be sued for a minimum of $20,000. At the same time, an Idaho law known as the “Total Abortion Ban” is scheduled to go into effect Aug. 25 unless a federal court grants a preliminary injunction. The state Supreme Court declined to do so. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Planned Parenthood)

Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%

Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America’s emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons (1 billion metric tons) by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows. The first official federal calculations, shared with The Associated Press before its release Thursday, say that between the bill just signed and last year’s infrastructure spending law, the U.S. by the end of the decade will be producing about 1.26 billion tons (1.15 billion metric tons) less carbon pollution than it would have without the laws. That saving is equivalent to about the annual greenhouse gas emissions of every home in the United States. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Eugene Garcia)

Biden Bill to Help Millions Escape Higher Health Care Costs

Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed legislation extending generous subsidies for those who buy plans through federal and state marketplaces. The sweeping climate, tax and health care bill sets aside $70 billion over the next three years to keep out-of-pocket premium costs low for roughly 13 million people, just before the reduced prices were set to expire in a year beset by record-high inflation. The bill will extend subsidies temporarily offered last year when Congress and Biden signed off on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that significantly lowered premiums and out-of-pocket costs for customers purchasing plans through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. It also continues reduced costs for more individuals and families who live well above the poverty line. Continue reading at The Associated Press. (Alex Brandon)

Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%

Biden Bill to Help Millions Escape Higher Health Care Costs

Auburn Reporter

School supplies and meals will be free for Auburn students

King County Council approves $5 million in funding for youth mental health

Bellingham Herald

Will federal climate legislation help reopen aluminum plant in Whatcom County?

The Daily News

Washington Senator Patty Murray tours Longview port after influx of federal grants for green projects

Everett Herald

As violent crime trends up, Everett looks at gun buyback, legal options

Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Transit gives the boot to many electric scooters on Bremerton fast ferry

Two spills discharge sewage into Dyes Inlet, Oyster Bay

Olympian

Olympia City Council unanimously OKs rental housing code changes that limit move-in costs

Editorial: We have an election system we can trust. Don’t believe us? You can see for yourself

Seattle Times

More delays for light rail to Bellevue, Redmond, Federal Way, Lynnwood

Doctor who sued Idaho says chaos reigns as abortion bans go into effect

New Native-run health clinic opens in Pioneer Square

Seattle city attorney making quicker filing decisions, prosecuting misdemeanors more often, report says

Spokesman Review

‘It’s not about the books’: Boundary County library director resigns over intimidation and ‘political atmosphere of extremism’

Spokane teachers approve new labor contract

Washington Post

Lawmakers demand data about online threats against law enforcement

Amazon’s health ambitions sometimes clashed with medical best practices, nurses say

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County sheriff’s deputies deploying body cameras to record interactions, interviews

KING 5 TV (NBC)

As Indigenous overdose deaths spike, new clinic in Seattle offers treatment, hope

Washington senator proposes harsher penalties for jail guards who sexually abuse inmates

New tool explores heat, flood, fire risks by location

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Over-the-counter hearing aids could help lower cost, says doctor

Washington state confirms one pediatric monkeypox case

Prosecutor asks for probe into Seattle mayor’s deleted texts

KNKX Public Radio

Up, up and away. Forest Service looking at special balloons to monitor big wildfires

Washington nurses call for better pay as more colleagues turn to traveling work

KUOW Public Radio

Trans patients often travel out of state, pay more for gender-affirming care, study finds

Children in stolen vehicles account for most of 2022’s Amber Alerts, WA officials say

Seattle resolution condemns harassment against elected officials and political candidates

Seattle City Attorney says her office is filing more cases, more quickly

The Stranger

One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle’s Affordable Housing Developments