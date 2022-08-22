Submit Release
CallCabinet receives the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

CallCabinet awarded 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year

CallCabinet rakes in another award for its comprehensive, cloud-based compliance call recording solution for unified communications (UC) platforms.

It continues to be a pleasure receiving recognition for our compliance recording solution that enables enterprises around the world to break free from premise-based recording.”
— Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet CEO
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unified Communications Product of the Year Award honors those solutions that have made the most valuable contributions to the UC industry over the past 12 months, as judged by the editors of TMC’s Internet Telephony magazine.

CallCabinet is delighted to receive the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award. “It’s the fourth time CallCabinet has received this award.” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet, “It continues to be a pleasure receiving recognition for our compliance recording solution that enables enterprises around the world to break free from premise-based recording.”

There is a global shift toward UC platforms, and CallCabinet leads the way – providing certified, seamless integration with all the major platforms. Whether the preferred UC platform is any of Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom and many others, CallCabinet provides compliance peace of mind.

Not only does it provide unlimited voice analytics driven by next-gen AI, global support and data sovereignty, but it is also the only true multi-tenant solution available. With military-grade security, data redundancy and resilience, CallCabinet is uniquely positioned to accelerate digital transformation across the globe.

Enterprises can now easily migrate legacy data and unlock the potential of their recordings, turning it into highly actionable business intelligence.


Visit www.callcabinet.com to find out more.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service (SaaS). Our solution makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. Easily migrate from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and achieve full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet's cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution and is telephone system/platform agnostic.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
+ +1 561-235-7699
