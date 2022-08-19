IUB Joins Department of Revenue, Other Agencies, to Enhance Online Tax Portal for Business Services

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) is joining the Iowa Department of Revenue and other state agencies to add functionality to GovConnectIowa, the State’s secure online tax portal, to make it easier to do business in Iowa and to better serve Iowa’s taxpayers.

The rollout of the second phase in GovConnectIowa, Iowa’s new online secure tax portal, is scheduled to Go Live this November and will replace the Tax Credit Award, Claim and Transfer Administrative System (CACTAS), the system currently used for renewable energy tax credits.

The State launched GovConnectIowa in November 2021, supporting functionality from the Department of Revenue, Iowa Lottery, Iowa Dept. of Inspections and Appeals, and Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

This second phase rollout is part of the multi-year effort to simplify tax processes for taxpayers doing business in Iowa and will include, among other functions, the ability to apply for tax credits and manage tax credit certifications for businesses. The IUB, is one of seven additional state agencies preparing to add functionality to the portal. This second phase will directly affect the tax credit applicants currently accessing the CACTAS portal to apply for Renewable Energy and Wind Energy Productions Tax Credits.

Since March 2022, IUB staff have been directly involved with the Tax Credit Modernization Team in the effort to create the application users will access in November 2022.

The first public communications announcing the rollout of the second phase were released on August 8, 2022, by the Iowa Department of Revenue.

Tax applicants currently accessing CACTAS will receive detailed information on what will need to occur prior to cutover from CACTAS to GovConnectIowa, including instructions on how to retrieve documents from CACTAS and education on how to use the new portal.

Additional communications are scheduled for September, October, and November.

For more information, email the Iowa Utilities Board at iub@iub.iowa.gov or call 515.725.7300.