Orlando, Florida, Modernizes Solicitation Development with OpenGov eProcurement Software

The City of more than one-quarter million people was still developing solicitations manually. And then leaders were introduced to OpenGov eProcurement software.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast-growing Orlando, FL, needed to automate its solicitation development process, so officials partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on eProcurement software.The City of Orlando, home to nearly 325,000 people and more than a dozen theme parks, including Walt Disney World, has been growing steadily in the past decade. Yet, the City was still developing solicitations manually. An Orlando Procurement team member, who had used OpenGov’s software solution while working in Orange County, FL, knew there was a better way. So, he introduced City leaders to OpenGov Procurement . They quickly realized it was a worthy investment.Thanks to OpenGov, staff can do away with word processing, emails, binders, and spreadsheets. Now, they will have the ability to quickly develop solicitations using intuitive guided workflows that do not require a significant degree of technical know-how. Staff is likely to spend up to 75% less time writing RFPs and bids, giving them more time to focus on strategic initiatives.The City of Orlando joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.