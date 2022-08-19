Darshana Exhibition at Kanasa State House State Representative Christina Haswood, District 10 at Darshana Exhibition at Kansas State Capitol Hindu Swayamseva Sangh USA

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA along with several Hindu organizations, held the "Darshana" exhibition at the Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of American Hindu organizations representing a myriad of Dharmic religions and philosophies held an exhibition titled "Darshana – A Glimpse into the Hindu Civilization" at the Kansas State Capitol in W Topeka on Friday, August 12, 2022. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS), in conjunction with numerous Hindu organizations, initiated this educational project as part of a year-long Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign.

A representative from House District -10 Kansas, Christina Haswood, visited the Exhibition at Capitol and shared her reflections. She said," I learned a lot in a short period of time about the contribution of Hindu Civilization to the world and the practice of Yoga which is in the mainstream which is given by Hindu Civilization." She emphasized, "I enjoyed the connection of spirituality and health with daily life rituals. I wish more people should know about this." More than 50 office staff and visitors stopped by and learned by communicating with the organizers. They wished that this exhibition should travel to schools, libraries, and museums in Kansas.

The exhibition offered a platform to explore a wide range of topics such as Yoga, Ayurveda, Dharma, Mathematics, Architecture, Arts, Sciences, and the present-day global presence of Hinduism.

This exhibition is part of the Hindu Dharma Awareness Campaign and is successfully being displayed and welcomed across the country. In the last four months from April 2022, over 100 events have been organized across the country to educate political, civic, educational, and interfaith leaders about Hindu Dharma, another term for Hinduism. The event is open to all and provides glimpses into the Hindu way of life.

"This was a collective effort of several Hindu organizations to let people know about their Hindu Fellow Americans and how they practice their culture," said Mangesh Ratnaparkhi (HSS, Kansas City, USA), one of the organizers of the exhibition at the Kansas Capitol. Research associates and Students from Kansas State University also participated in the event. They also emphasized this exhibition's value in diversity, equity, and inclusion in academic institutions. The delicious Indian lunch was served to each visitor, sponsored by a local Indian restaurant. The restaurant owner attended the event and emphasized that ancient Hindu cuisine has a lot of scientific value in digestion. We need to let the people know about the importance of spices used during ancient times.

