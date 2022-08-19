Submit Release
President of Laney Solutions, Kathleen Laney, Featured in ParkNews

PLANO, TX, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President of Laney Solutions – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Kathleen Laney, Featured in ParkNews, Laney Solutions Announces New Career Center For Candidates

Laney Solutions, the premier executive search firm focused exclusively on recruitment services for the parking industry, announced today the launch of a new Candidate Career Center on its website at LaneySolutions.com. The Career Center was launched to provide candidates with in-depth resources for interviewing and career management through a series of eBooks, guides, videos and more.

“With the pandemic now behind us, the parking industry, like many other industries, is in the midst of the Great Resignation and Great Reshuffle. Today, the industry finds itself in a candidate driven market, where the candidate experience is more critical than ever,” said Kathleen Laney, President of Laney Solutions. “In today’s talent landscape giving a candidate the best possible experience is crucial for both attracting and hiring top tier parking talent. Competition for talent is extremely fierce, and following our rebrand last year, it was a natural next step for us to bring this resource to the industry. We launched the Career Center to assure that our candidates not only have the tools and resources they need to excel in their career, but to provide an exceptional and positive candidate experience on behalf of our clients we work with in the parking industry,” Kathleen added

Read full article here: https://blog.parknews.biz/2022/08/laney-solutions-announces-new-career-center-for-candidates/

