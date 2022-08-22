New Google Algorithm Update Coming This Week – Helpful Tips to Prepare!
A significant Google algorithm change is coming this week which will drastically impact website traffic and rankings for many small businesses.
This is going to cause a major shift in the world of search engine optimization and negatively affect numerous small and large businesses. Quick action now is more important than ever!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasten Your Seatbelts! Google (https://google.com) announced that they “will launch the “helpful content update” to better ensure people see more original, helpful content written by people, for people, rather than content made primarily for search engine traffic” this week. Google rewards websites that are focused on providing a great user experience which includes numerous factors including helpful, informative and relevant content for your website visitors.
— David Phillips, CEO of SayWhat Consulting
“This is going to cause a major shift in the world of search engine optimization and negatively affect numerous small and large businesses. Google has always made their intentions clear of wanting user friendly content” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “but so many digital marketing firms have relied on producing content solely for search engine rankings through AI. This update specifically addresses this and I expect many businesses will see a significant drop in website traffic. Quick action now is more important than ever.” Like the Panda update in 2012, chances are high that this update will have significant impact and devastating results for numerous websites and likely will also affect your pay per click marketing.
This algorithm update can be a good thing for your website if you have followed Google’s guidelines which will likely lead to an increase in website traffic and search engine rankings. However, if your business is working with a digital marketing firm that is producing content focused on the search engines using Artificial Intelligence (robot written content) or if you are doing it yourself, there is a high chance you are going to notice a MAJOR traffic drop soon (they did say it will take up to two weeks to fully roll out). Content has always been a major factor with ranking well with Google and they have always emphasized the importance of focusing on the ‘user experience’ – content written solely for increasing search engines rankings is not user friendly. It is that simple and imperative for small businesses to immediately address these issues.
Here are some helpful tips:
1. Get direct access to Google Analytics (https://analytics.google.com), get it now and monitor your traffic. It is simple to do but specifically monitor your organic traffic which is the traffic that comes from SEO.
2. Get direct access to Google Search Console (https://search.google.com/search-console/), get it now. This will let you view if Google has penalized your website, your exact rankings and trends, how often they are on your website and much more. This will be a simple way to see if you were impacted by this algorithm update.
3. Remove content that is solely intended for the search engines and not your end user. I highly suggest spending time reviewing your site in detail.
4. Google says once you remove the content they will reevaluate your website but it “could take months” to recover from the drop in rankings.
5. It is highly recommended to run a free website scan on https://www.siteliner.com/ to check for duplicated content and other issues on your website as well – mainly because those are also search engine ranking factors that are worth investigating and fixing if needed.
6. It is crucial to understand that quality content is king and Google will never penalize you for high quality, user-friendly content written by people for people. To avoid long weekends of panic or hoping you don’t notice a major traffic drop – just do it right the first time.
If you are unsure of what to do next, it is important to first truly review your website, with your own eyes and spend the time evaluating if the content on there is natural and makes sense. If you were a potential consumer, would you read it and leave the page feeling that you found what you were looking for and that the information was useful? We highly suggest reviewing this detailed content marketing guide to better understand what you need to do in order to use content to dominate online and also take advantage of the content review.
Content is vital for search engine optimization and equally important is the content you write for your website is unique, focused on providing your website visitors useful information and is not written specifically for the search engines so that your website can rank higher. When you write original, high-quality, and informative content for your website, you are providing value to your readers and also making it easier for search engines to crawl and index your website. The more original, high-quality, and informative content you have on your website, the better your website will rank on search engines and the higher your conversion rate will be. Long story short – better content equals better rankings which leads to more income for your business.
Written by David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting. With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Phillips has consulted with small, medium and large businesses in marketing, business management, staff training and operations. SayWhat assists clients in numerous industries including cosmetic surgeons, plastic surgeons, med spas, law firms, construction, pest control and more. Feel free to call us at (424) 235-8704 or review our website (www.saywt.com).
