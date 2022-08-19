Microbe Formulas Shares How Being in Nature Can Help Health Journeys

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Highlights 13 Health Benefits of Getting Outside

Spending a little more time outside in a naturalistic setting can help you look and feel better.” — Dr. Jay Davidson, cofounder of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret that being in nature does wonders for both the human mind and body — but its positive effects are often overlooked in favor of other avenues of healthy living. Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of health company Microbe Formulas, expounds on the many benefits of nature in the article 13 Health Benefits of Getting in Touch With Nature.

Dr. Jay starts with sharing the history of how incorporating nature has been improving the daily lives of people for centuries: “Gardens were built surrounding 13th-century monasteries to keep monks both physically and spiritually strong. In the 19th century, men suffering from depression and migraines were sent off to ranches to rope horses amidst the beautiful landscapes of the great outdoors. From bathing in natural springs to breathing in rural air, ‘nature therapy’ has long been thought to help with whatever ails you.”

Dr. Jay continues, “Spending a little more time outside in a naturalistic setting can help you look and feel better. It can fight disease, improve brain function, and encourage you to be more active. It may even help you live longer!”

Some of the 13 health benefits of being in nature Dr. Jay shares include:

Decreases blood pressure and risk of diabetes

Improves mood and mental health

Promotes better sleep and immunity

Supports cardiovascular health

While some may take “getting out into nature” literally, there are many ways to take advantage of all the benefits nature has on your health, even indoors. For example, studies show people who view photos of nature while indoors exhibit less stress and greater relaxation. This also may activate the autonomic nervous system, which in return helps the body cope with stress.

Other ways to get in touch with nature include aromatherapy, going for walks, growing your own garden or house plants, listening to nature sounds, and so on.

“Nature is all around us,” says Dr. Jay. “It can be a nearby forest, a river running through the center of your town, or your favorite park. It might be a garden in your backyard or fresh food from a weekend farmers market… Don’t fight the call of nature. Get outdoors and let nature do its thing.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

