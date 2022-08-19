COVID-19 Daily Update 8-19-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 19, 2022, there are currently 3,009 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,234 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Webster County, a 73-year old female from Monroe County, and an 80-year old female from Grant County.

“Good health must never be taken for granted,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we comfort those who mourn today, I urge all West Virginians to stay up-to-date on their COVID vaccines and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (45), Berkeley (209), Boone (49), Braxton (19), Brooke (35), Cabell (152), Calhoun (4), Clay (7), Doddridge (9), Fayette (78), Gilmer (8), Grant (50), Greenbrier (61), Hampshire (44), Hancock (42), Hardy (59), Harrison (123), Jackson (28), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (197), Lewis (18), Lincoln (50), Logan (85), Marion (109), Marshall (52), Mason (54), McDowell (49), Mercer (126), Mineral (58), Mingo (43), Monongalia (118), Monroe (47), Morgan (21), Nicholas (28), Ohio (78), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (15), Preston (24), Putnam (66), Raleigh (180), Randolph (37), Ritchie (14), Roane (22), Summers (20), Taylor (28), Tucker (13), Tyler (12), Upshur (31), Wayne (33), Webster (18), Wetzel (11), Wirt (22), Wood (145), Wyoming (66). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.​