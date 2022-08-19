New Fighting Game in Development: Karporam

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Kumpmann has been enthralled in the art of gaming since he was 10 years old. At that time, many games first adopted a three-dimensional gameplay concept - a change he loved for its immersion and interactivity.

But it didn't take long for Michael to notice a particular genre had been left out - fighting games.

Sure, classic titles like Tekken and Virtua Fighter had developed fancier graphics over the years, but an authentic 3D experience in which players could move in a full 360 degrees around their opponents was non-existent.

This lack of options ignited a spark within his creativity, and Michael quickly decided he wanted to make his own 3D fighting game.

Of course, he was only 10 at the time, and many of his classmates laughed his ambitions off. But Michael was never one to give up on his dreams.

Over the years, he continued to conceptualize the game and began to acquire skills in computer science. It had eventually gotten to the point where he did indeed have the ability to create it. However, one thing was noticeably lacking - a story.

Despite all of the thinking and work he had put in over the years, Michael was never really able to develop a hooking story for his title. As a child, he had initially wanted to use characters like M.Bison and Shao Khan as villains, but later on, he learned what copyright laws were and had to scrap that plan.

It wasn't until 2017 when Michael finally got the inspiration he needed to develop a fitting story concept after his business partner Manuel Peters showed him some books by a guy named Miguel Serran.

A Chilean diplomat and occultist, Serran authored several books detailing conspiracies about the Hindu god of destruction, Kalki, who secretly rests in Antarctica and plans to take over the world. The books claimed that there were secret groups of mercenaries across the globe practicing chakra fighting techniques in anticipation of this very event.

To Michael, this stuff all sounded like it was straight out of Naruto or Dragon Ball - and he loved it. He had found his villain.

After receiving enough money to do so in 2019, Michael and his business partner Manuel started their own company. They added a gaming branch to their business later, at which point Manuel insisted Michael go after his childhood dream of completing his fighting game.

They brought on Michael's girlfriend, Mandy Jansen, for help and got to work on the idea. Being the only one out of the three with experience in development, Michael has primarily worked on the programming side of things up until now. Manuel and Mandy have handled aspects of finance, marketing, and writing, with the latter two also occasionally providing feedback for game design.

The game's working title is Karporam, which is a promising project for this new studio. Michael says their number one priority, for the time being, is to get the game as much attention as possible and then maybe venture into RPGs and graphic novels as popularity picks up.