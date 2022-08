Royalton Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003583

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2022 at approximately 1609 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 N

TOWN: Royalton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM19.2

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marilyn Sandoval-Nulsen

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: Vibe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Charles Hartsock

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor rear passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 1609 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks came upon a two vehicle crash at MM19.2 north on Interstate 89 in the Town of Royalton.

Troopers learned that the Pontiac Vibe was parked in the breakdown lane due to a mechanical issue. A Freightliner Truck then approached the Pontiac and was unable to move to the passing lane due to being in a group of vehicles. The Freightliner subsequently side swiped the Pontiac.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash, the Freightliner was driven from the scene and the Pontiac was towed.

This crash remains under investigation.