WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors NOW!

The Operations Division is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 1340 Smith Street, Charleston. Applicants can be interviewed on the spot, and successful candidates can be hired almost immediately. The Operations Division is hiring Transportation Engineering Technician Trainees and Bridge Safety Inspectors.



The Operations Division supports maintenance operations and bridge inspection statewide by providing guidance, oversight, maintenance crews and budgeting services. The division also manages the statewide facilities program, bridge clean and paint program, bridge repair projects, overweight/overload permitting, bridge posting and evaluation program, bridge management system, pavement management system and maintenance management system.



Applicants should apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Applicants will be sent a test through email, which they will then have three days to complete.



Applicants who pass the test should bring their email notification to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.



In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 634 have been hired. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.