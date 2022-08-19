A new Safety Management System for Flight Operations Safety Managers Diploma is available at Sofema Online
Sofema Online is pleased to introduce a New Diploma that is designed for Safety Professionals within the airline operations environmentSOFIA, BULGARIA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online has prepared a New Diploma designed for Safety Professionals within the airline operations environment:
Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma
Sofema Online introduces the Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Diploma equivalent to 9 days of classroom training for 400 EUR (normal price is 672 EUR).
This Diploma program contains training courses that are specifically focused on the needs of the Safety Professional within the airline operations environment. By completing this Program they will be able to demonstrate their Safety Management System (SMS) Competence and qualify for an SMS Role within their organisation. More details
The Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma combines the following 8 courses that are suitable for Safety Professionals:
- (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO (79.50 EUR)
- Aviation FOD Awareness Training (59.50 EUR)
- Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials (79.50 EUR)
- SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executives (79.50 EUR)
- Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff (59.50 EUR)
- Root Cause Analysis for Managers, Quality, and Safety (SMS) Practitioners(117.50 EUR)
- Aviation SMS Practical Safety Auditing & Setting Performance Indicators (Recurrent) (79.50 EUR)
- SMS Advanced Techniques for Safety Practitioners – EASA Compliant (117.50 EUR)
- After completing all 8 courses, the student will qualify for an Additional Hard Copy Diploma Certificate.
The regular price of the courses when undertaken individually = 672 EUR
Special Price to obtain the Diploma with Sofema Online Learning Development = 400 EUR
Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of 147 EUR
The amount may be spread over 3 payments.
147 EUR – initial payment (open the first 3 courses)
147 EUR – second payment 5 months after the first payment (open the second batch of 3 courses)
147 EUR – third payment 10 months after the first payment (open the rest 2 courses)
More information about the Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers Learning Path Diploma is available here!
