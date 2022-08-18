Epidemic Prevention Measures for the New Academic Year

MACAU, August 18 - The new academic year is about to start. In order to protect the health and safety of teachers and students, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced on 12th August the epidemic prevention measures for school opening. Students and teaching staff of tertiary and non-tertiary education are required to return to their usual places of residence (Macao, Zhuhai or Zhongshan) before school starts, and on the school opening day, they should have a negative test result of a NAT taken within 72 hours.

Regarding students and teaching staff of tertiary and non-tertiary education to return to their usual places of residence 10 days before school starts, the counting of 10 days is that, if a school starts on 1st September, its students and teaching staff must return to their usual places of residence (Macau, Zhuhai or Zhongshan) on or before 22nd August.

Regarding the negative test result of NAT taken within 72 hours before the school opening day, the counting of 72 hours is that, if a school starts on 1st September, its students and teaching staff can take a free NAT in one of the 3 days before the school starts, that is, 31st, 30th and 29th August.

In order to facilitate relevant NAT arrangements, the DSEDJ is collecting the list of students and teaching staff from local schools, and relevant department will set up a designated NAT booking link for them. The DSEDJ will also contact schools to arrange testing dates for teachers and students in a staggered manner. Students and teaching staff can make an appointment for a free NAT within three days (within 72 hours) before school starts. The test results cannot be used for border-crossing purpose.

In addition, the DSEDJ is collecting the list of cross-border students of the new academic year. The collection work will be completed in late August. Starting from 29th August, cross-border students living in Zhuhai and Zhongshan can bring their valid student ID cards to the 6 designated hospitals in Zhuhai to take free NATs. The 6 hospitals are: Zhuhai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Zhuhai Branch, The Fifth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University, North Campus of Zhuhai Center for Maternal and Child Health Care, Zhuhai International Travel Healthcare Center (Gongbei Customs Port Outpatient Department) and Hengqin Branch of Zhihai People’s Hosptial.