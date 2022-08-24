BCI Wins Most Popular Sales Management Course
The combination of new knowledge and practice together with the collaboration of the other class members makes for heavy engagement, high marks, and a lot of fun during each class.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) today announced that its “Customer Outcome Selling” course was awarded the Top 10 Most Popular Sales Management Courses by Findcourses.com, the world’s largest searchable database of corporate training providers and courses. “Customer Outcome Selling” was one of 5 courses from Baker Communications that received 5-star ratings from its customers.
— Ted Baird, VP Delivery & Customer Development
In addition to the "Customer Outcome Selling" course receiving this Top 10 Most Popular Sales Management Courses award, four other courses received 5-star ratings: "Exceptional Presentation Skills," "Sales Management Systems" (also known as Pathways to Growth), Win-Win Negotiations workshop, and its award-winning "Exceptional Management Skills" which recently won the Top 10 Most Popular HR Courses award this year. All five of these courses are available in multiple formats including public workshops, in-person private workshops, virtual, and online.
“We focus on the core skills which create effectiveness in two of the most difficult jobs in any organization - the salesperson and the sales manager," said Ted Baird, Vice President of Delivery and Customer Development. Walter Rogers, the CEO of Baker Communications added, "Customers tell us that the intense concentration on role-playing, coupled with multiple class activities is what makes our workshops so effective. Learners experience multiple opportunities to practice each new concept that they learn. That practice together with the collaboration of the other class members makes for deep engagement, high marks, and a lot of fun during each workshop.”
The “Customer Outcome Selling” workshop, along with its more in-depth version called "Outcome Selling" are both designed to enable sellers and sales managers to become more effective in their sales motions. The workshop starts by diving deep into an organization's selling capabilities through the Sales Effectiveness and Improvement Analysis (SEIA). Outcome Selling's key frameworks are the 5D Selling Methodology and SOLVE. The 5D Selling Methodology is a roadmap to building trust and deepening customer relationships. SOLVE helps sellers dive deep in order to uncover their customers' desired outcomes. By combining these three, a salesperson will gain their customer's trust in their ability to help them achieve their unique outcomes.
For more information on the “Customer Outcome Selling” workshop, visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/Customer-Outcome-Selling-online-training.htm. According to BCI, this course applies to sellers, sales managers, and sales executive roles within an organization.
Another course that was recognized with 5-stars was BCI’s “Exceptional Presentations Skills” workshop. This is also a course that is applicable across many functional disciplines within a company. In this workshop, BCI concentrates on audience type, the technical aspects of great presentations, as well as how to achieve the desired impact. The workshop shows learners how to overcome their fear of public speaking, as well as the 7-38-55 rule of ensuring that their message is delivered effectively. Find out more about this course by visiting https://www.bakercommunications.com/exceptional_presentations.htm.
Together with the other four courses mentioned, these five courses also form the essential training for sales, marketing, purchasing, and many other disciplines within the company. Each adds another set of skills to a team’s skill portfolio.
To find out more about Baker Communications’ award-winning workshops and online offerings, visit https://www.bakercommunications.com/catalog.html.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, AI-assisted learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
