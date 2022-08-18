60 Years Ago Today: Ringo Starr Joins The Beatles

18 Aug 2022

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Ringo Starr becoming a member of The Beatles.

In August 1962, Ringo made the daring and hugely prescient decision to leave Rory Storm and the Hurricanes to join a new up-and-coming Liverpool band. He officially played with The Beatles for the first time at the Royal Horticultural Society's Annual Dance at Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight. Already friends with the boys from performing at the same gigs in Hamburg and the UK, according to Mike McCartney in his book, Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool , he was the perfect fit.

'Ringo's style of playing complemented John, Paul and George's music... He had a dry sense of humour and was able to fit in easily with the band.' - Mike McCartney

