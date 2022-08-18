Submit Release
60 Years Ago Today: Ringo Starr Joins The Beatles

18 Aug 2022

Today marks the 60th anniversary of Ringo Starr becoming a member of The Beatles.

 

In August 1962, Ringo made the daring and hugely prescient decision to leave Rory Storm and the Hurricanes to join a new up-and-coming Liverpool band. He officially played with The Beatles for the first time at the Royal Horticultural Society's Annual Dance at Hulme Hall, Port Sunlight. Already friends with the boys from performing at the same gigs in Hamburg and the UK, according to Mike McCartney in his book, Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool, he was the perfect fit.

 

'Ringo's style of playing complemented John, Paul and George's music... He had a dry sense of humour and was able to fit in easily with the band.' - Mike McCartney 

 

Mike captures Ringo in his photography and through illuminating anecdotes in his limited edition book, Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool and the limited edition print, Cavern Club Rehearsal.

 

To celebrate this serendipitous moment in music history, we have created a special Ringo Anniversary offer. With every purchase of Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool, Mike McCartney's limited edition prints, or any of our Beatles Editions, we will include a complimentary copy of Ringo's bookstore edition of Another Day in the Life

 

Just enter the code: RINGO at the checkout and you will receive a copy of the book that David Lynch described as, 'Ringo's picture book, Ringo in book form. The essence of Ringo.'

 

OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

  • The complimentary book code: RINGO must be entered at checkout and cannot be applied retrospectively
  • Offer is available whilst stocks last - one complimentary book per order
  • Please note that due to the annual holiday at our Italian bindery there may be a delay in your title shipping. If this is the case, you will be contacted via email
  • The complimentary book offer is not transferable to purchases outside of this promotion. It is only available on the eligible editions purchased between 18th - 31st August (midnight) with code RINGO applied at checkout
  • The complimentary book offer is applicable to orders of Mike McCartney's Early Liverpool book and prints and the editions listed in the Beatles Editions section of our website
  • The complimentary book will be dispatched with your purchase. Should your choice of edition be delayed for any reason, the complimentary book will be dispatched together with your purchase when both are in stock

