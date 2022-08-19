Dr. Gloria Pope All Set to Arrive In Cleveland

HERO was released March 11, 2022

Upcoming Book Signing Event At Loganberry Books

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outside of MojuBa Festival and Culture and The Red Ball Gala taking place on September 15, 2022.

Dr. Gloria Pope, Author of Hero: Memoirs of Infertility, educator and entrepreneur will be hosting a book signing event at Loganberry Books located in the quirky and upbeat neighborhood of Larchmere Blvd.

In Hero, the reader has the unique opportunity and privilege to bear witness to moments of vulnerability, relationship dynamics, and different points of view of several couples as they embarked and sometimes struggled through their experience with IVF treatment.

Dr. Pope also takes the stage and opens up about her own emotional journey while in support of her wife as she went through IVF treatments and grappled with her own issues with infertility. The author hopes the reader can gain knowledge of how to support loved ones, and learn from each individual perspective.

Dr. Pope will also grace Loganberry Books with a short reading at the book signing.

Dr. Gloria Pope is an Award-Winning Business Catalyst and Founder of Black Girl Everything LLC which is a supportive for-profit network that seeks women of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to create and sustain their business.

BGE hosts various workshops, retreats, and pop-up tours across the United States of America. VIP collective members gain exclusive benefits such as one-on-one discounted coaching sessions and invitations to participate in celebrity events. The Collective has also hosted book pop-up tours in the city of New York and Detroit, Michigan.

Coming up for Black Girl Everything is their Annual Retreat on Friday, October 7-9th, 2022 located at 'Retreat House' in Lakeville, Pennsylvania. This year's topic is Women's Wellness . Speakers will focus on wellness topics such as: Inner Wellness and Personal Balance, Growing Your Circle, and Beauty & Wellness and so much more. This is a magical time to enjoy great food, music, and drinks while connecting with other business owners.

This years retreat is sold out but there are still sponsorship opportunities. If you want to become a sponsor, please email Quenyana at quenyana@scubedproductions.com.

To obtain media credentials for the events, please email Quenyana at quenyana@scubedproductionsinc.com.

Sheena Palmer
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 346-292-9043
email us here

You just read:

Dr. Gloria Pope All Set to Arrive In Cleveland

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sheena Palmer
S Cubed Productions LLC
+1 346-292-9043
Company/Organization
S Cubed Productions LLC
1211 N 30th Street
Richmond, Virginia, 23223
United States
+1 346-292-9043
Visit Newsroom
About

S Cubed Productions was created to enhance the media presence of individuals and businesses in the beauty, fashion, entertainment, non-profit, and sports industries. SCP believes that the underdog deserves the same amount of press and media coverage as industry giants – therefore, we level the playing field. We deliver proven organic growth results via the creation of press kits, press releases, and micro engagements. We sustain the growth of our clients by providing standard documentation templates that best identify the agreements and workflow of our clients. The SCP Quarterly Newsletter: A Newsletter for Inspiration This publication is the pure essence of honest and morally sound journalism. We pride ourselves on inspiring others and lifting up the voices that have become silent amongst big media. We share stories of our everyday heroes as well as our philanthropic celebrity friends. We share the good news so that our readers can share the good news too!

The SCP Quarterly

More From This Author
Dr. Gloria Pope All Set to Arrive In Cleveland
Yelestitches Takes Over Baltimore Harbor Photoshoot Event
“Just Push Play” To Enjoy Jazz and Comedy While Supporting the Alzheimer’s Community with the James M. Dixon Foundation
View All Stories From This Author