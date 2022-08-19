Dr. Gloria Pope All Set to Arrive In Cleveland

HERO was released March 11, 2022 Upcoming Book Signing Event At Loganberry Books

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outside of MojuBa Festival and Culture and The Red Ball Gala taking place on September 15, 2022.

Dr. Gloria Pope, Author of Hero: Memoirs of Infertility, educator and entrepreneur will be hosting a book signing event at Loganberry Books located in the quirky and upbeat neighborhood of Larchmere Blvd.

In Hero, the reader has the unique opportunity and privilege to bear witness to moments of vulnerability, relationship dynamics, and different points of view of several couples as they embarked and sometimes struggled through their experience with IVF treatment.

Dr. Pope also takes the stage and opens up about her own emotional journey while in support of her wife as she went through IVF treatments and grappled with her own issues with infertility. The author hopes the reader can gain knowledge of how to support loved ones, and learn from each individual perspective.

Dr. Pope will also grace Loganberry Books with a short reading at the book signing.

Dr. Gloria Pope is an Award-Winning Business Catalyst and Founder of Black Girl Everything LLC which is a supportive for-profit network that seeks women of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to create and sustain their business.

BGE hosts various workshops, retreats, and pop-up tours across the United States of America. VIP collective members gain exclusive benefits such as one-on-one discounted coaching sessions and invitations to participate in celebrity events. The Collective has also hosted book pop-up tours in the city of New York and Detroit, Michigan.

Coming up for Black Girl Everything is their Annual Retreat on Friday, October 7-9th, 2022 located at 'Retreat House' in Lakeville, Pennsylvania. This year's topic is Women's Wellness . Speakers will focus on wellness topics such as: Inner Wellness and Personal Balance, Growing Your Circle, and Beauty & Wellness and so much more. This is a magical time to enjoy great food, music, and drinks while connecting with other business owners.

This years retreat is sold out but there are still sponsorship opportunities. If you want to become a sponsor, please email Quenyana at quenyana@scubedproductions.com.

To obtain media credentials for the events, please email Quenyana at quenyana@scubedproductionsinc.com.