Award-Winning Book The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Reveals The Secret to Having it all by Being REAL
The Solution to Freeing Yourself From Anxiety, Doubts and Judgement, Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin and Have it All by Being Real - The Unfakeable Code®
An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secret to Having it all by Being REAL!
Now, you can learn how to raise your world influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. This book reveals the secrets behind Tony’s and his client’s phenomenal achievements, personal growth and business success and helps you use them to reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
This Amazon bestseller in four categories also was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and Winner of USA Book 2021 Book Award, Award 2021, Book Excellence Award 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
Literary Titan Silver, Finalist Book Shelf, and Top Shelf Magazine, Maincreast Media Book and Book Excellence Award Winner 2002 book shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.
A compelling guide to having it all by Being REAL! By learning the antidote to living with a ‘mask’ and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture. Combining over 40 years of research, studies and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
You’ll Discover How To:
• Free Yourself From Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential
And More!
Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality.
"This is an inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute
• A compelling guide to help anyone return to authentic living and the antidote to ‘fake-it-till-you-make-it’ culture. Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life and heal those old emotional wounds.
• Filled with clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle. Based on five life-enhancing principles.
• A perfect gift book for anyone who is struggling, particularly post-pandemic, to re-learn how to be themselves and to become bold enough to try new things.
• Tony Jeton Selimi is a highly-acclaimed cognition expert, speaker and the #1 Bestselling author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness and others. He is available for an interview.
Step forward a fresh new way to:
• Handle judgments and rejections easily
• Manage your negative self-talk
• Stop being a people-pleaser
• Use your emotions intelligently
• Infuse your life with freedom
This inspiring book and winner of the Literary Titan Silver and Book Excellence Award 2022 shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, or stress and willfully create an inspired destiny.
About the Author
Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author, business coach and life strategist specialising in human behaviour, wealth building, and leadership excellence.
He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked human development methodologies to help others reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live authentically and freely on their terms. Organisations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million people.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
