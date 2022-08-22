Award-Winning Book The Unfakeable Code® by Tony Jeton Selimi Reveals The Secret to Having it all by Being REAL

The Solution to Freeing Yourself From Anxiety, Doubts and Judgement, Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin and Have it All by Being Real - The Unfakeable Code®

An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secret to Having it all by Being REAL!

Now, you can learn how to raise your world influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. This book reveals the secrets behind Tony’s and his client’s phenomenal achievements, personal growth and business success and helps you use them to reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.

This Amazon bestseller in four categories also was awarded the Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and Winner of USA Book 2021 Book Award, Award 2021, Book Excellence Award 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
Literary Titan Silver, Finalist Book Shelf, and Top Shelf Magazine, Maincreast Media Book and Book Excellence Award Winner 2002 book shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.

A compelling guide to having it all by Being REAL! By learning the antidote to living with a ‘mask’ and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture. Combining over 40 years of research, studies and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.

You’ll Discover How To:
• Free Yourself From Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Own Skin
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential

And More!

Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret

If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality.
>>Click here to claim your copy for $0.99. TODAY ONLY<<

"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute

• A compelling guide to help anyone return to authentic living and the antidote to ‘fake-it-till-you-make-it’ culture. Be confident, be bold, lead a more harmonic life and heal those old emotional wounds.

• Filled with clear and practical step-by-step advice that anyone can use to build a better lifestyle. Based on five life-enhancing principles.

• A perfect gift book for anyone who is struggling, particularly post-pandemic, to re-learn how to be themselves and to become bold enough to try new things.

Tony Jeton Selimi is a highly-acclaimed cognition expert, speaker and the #1 Bestselling author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness and others. He is available for an interview.

Step forward a fresh new way to:
• Handle judgments and rejections easily
• Manage your negative self-talk
• Stop being a people-pleaser
• Use your emotions intelligently
• Infuse your life with freedom

This inspiring book and winner of the Literary Titan Silver and Book Excellence Award 2022 shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, or stress and willfully create an inspired destiny.

About the Author
Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author, business coach and life strategist specialising in human behaviour, wealth building, and leadership excellence.

He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked human development methodologies to help others reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live authentically and freely on their terms. Organisations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee wellbeing. He's been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million people.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras and other bookings; please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

The Unfakeable Code® By Tony Jeton Selimi - Award Thank You Note

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

