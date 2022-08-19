Richmond Students Excel in Math Contest

BC team at the competition Graduates being felicitated BC Competition

63% of the students from Richmond won in the Canadian National Math Competition! With

Students doing the UCMAS program develop a lifelong skill of visualization which helps them in many areas - academics, music & sport as well as any career they take up in life” — Krishna Kumar , Area Representative BC & WA

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 UCMAS BC Provincial Listening_Flash Competition & Awards was held on 25th June at the Unity of Vancouver.

UCMAS Richmond students did exceedingly well with more than 63% of students winning at the National level the following awards :

10 - Champions

7 - 1st Runner Up

7 - 2nd Runner Up

7 - 3rd Runner Up

3 - 4th Runner Up

7 - 5th Runner Up

78 – Merit awards

The students competed with more than 3,500 students from Canada in the contest, which tested speed and accuracy in arithmetic, with contestants having only eight minutes to solve as many as 200 math questions in their respective competition categories.

UCMAS, the Abacus Mental Math Program, is a global after school program with a branch in Richmond, which trains children from 5 to 13 to perform mental calculations quickly and accurately.

In the process, students can “expand their mental capacity and develop skills such as multitasking, time management, memory, concentration and problem-solving skills that are crucial to success in all areas of study and in daily life”

Congratulations to all the winners & for making UCMAS Richmond proud.

