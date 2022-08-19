Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,994 in the last 365 days.

Richmond Students Excel in Math Contest

BC team at the competition

BC team at the competition

Graduates

Graduates being felicitated

BC Competition

BC Competition

63% of the students from Richmond won in the Canadian National Math Competition! With

Students doing the UCMAS program develop a lifelong skill of visualization which helps them in many areas - academics, music & sport as well as any career they take up in life”
— Krishna Kumar , Area Representative BC & WA

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 UCMAS BC Provincial Listening_Flash Competition & Awards was held on 25th June at the Unity of Vancouver.

UCMAS Richmond students did exceedingly well with more than 63% of students winning at the National level the following awards :
10 - Champions
7 - 1st Runner Up
7 - 2nd Runner Up
7 - 3rd Runner Up
3 - 4th Runner Up
7 - 5th Runner Up
78 – Merit awards

The students competed with more than 3,500 students from Canada in the contest, which tested speed and accuracy in arithmetic, with contestants having only eight minutes to solve as many as 200 math questions in their respective competition categories.

UCMAS, the Abacus Mental Math Program, is a global after school program with a branch in Richmond, which trains children from 5 to 13 to perform mental calculations quickly and accurately.

In the process, students can “expand their mental capacity and develop skills such as multitasking, time management, memory, concentration and problem-solving skills that are crucial to success in all areas of study and in daily life”

Congratulations to all the winners & for making UCMAS Richmond proud.

Contact us 60-248-7575 or email richmondqb@ucmas.ca to find out how we can make your child a winner!

Krishnakumar
Orient Abacus Enterprises Inc
+1 778-960-9631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

UCMAS WINS BRAND AWARD

You just read:

Richmond Students Excel in Math Contest

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.